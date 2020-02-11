Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 3.8% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,212,700.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,387,999 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,753. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $192.17 and a twelve month high of $260.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. First Analysis cut Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.48.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

