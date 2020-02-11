Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) vs. Ms&Ad Insurance Group (NASDAQ:MSADY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Palomar alerts:

This table compares Palomar and Ms&Ad Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar N/A N/A N/A Ms&Ad Insurance Group 3.70% 7.01% 0.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Palomar and Ms&Ad Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 6 0 2.86 Ms&Ad Insurance Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Palomar currently has a consensus price target of $47.60, suggesting a potential downside of 17.93%. Given Palomar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palomar is more favorable than Ms&Ad Insurance Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palomar and Ms&Ad Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ms&Ad Insurance Group $49.62 billion 0.39 $1.73 billion $1.56 10.91

Ms&Ad Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ms&Ad Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ms&Ad Insurance Group beats Palomar on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.

About Ms&Ad Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products. It also provides financial services, including asset management, financial guarantees, 401k, alternative risk transfer, personal finance, and venture capital finance; and risk management services. In addition, the company offers administration, credit guarantee, and loan services; and roadside assistance and house support services, as well as operates retirement homes and elderly daycare centers. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. provides its products and services through cross-selling, as well as other sales channels, including financial institution agents, life insurance professionals, and direct marketing. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.