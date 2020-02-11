Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 984,893 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Pan American Silver worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,360.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 261,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 243,850 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,054,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 174,031 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $6,707,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

PAAS traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 61,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,001. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.50, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $24.02.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

