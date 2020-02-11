PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Stock Position Trimmed by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. cut its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology comprises 1.3% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of PAR Technology worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,631,000 after buying an additional 65,025 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PAR Technology by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.53. 184,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.23. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAR shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

