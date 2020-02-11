Parachute Price Up 22.9% Over Last 7 Days (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $182,296.00 and approximately $10,975.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last week, Parachute has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000290 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,572,228 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

