Paragon Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.9% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after buying an additional 2,453,527 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $269,234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after buying an additional 1,477,454 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 193.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,661,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,965,000 after buying an additional 1,094,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 129.3% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,033,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,763,000 after buying an additional 583,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

JNJ opened at $151.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $399.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

