ParallelCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $169,170.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $169,170.00 and approximately $199.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00005302 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00750183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010142 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007301 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

