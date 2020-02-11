Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 34.3% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 19.1% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 95,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Argus boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

NYSE:DIS opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $254.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.27 and its 200-day moving average is $139.52. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $2,121,940. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

