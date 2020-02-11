ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001300 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $1,703.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00049995 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00068446 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000925 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00083361 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,198.89 or 0.99875022 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000615 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000425 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,611,527 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.