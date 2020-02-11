Particl (PART) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,580.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, Particl has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00006737 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. Particl has a total market cap of $6.73 million and $17,580.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000924 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,710,397 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. Particl’s official website is particl.io.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bit-Z, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.