Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Up 800.0% in January

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.73% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBHC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.90. 688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $65.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. Pathfinder Bancorp has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $16.25.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

