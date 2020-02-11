Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. Patrick Industries reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $169,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,335,415.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,802,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,379 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 554.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 458.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

PATK stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.67. 12,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $32.98 and a 52 week high of $56.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.