Patrick L. Alexander Sells 6,231 Shares of Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Stock

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $157,083.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick L. Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Patrick L. Alexander sold 4,500 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $112,860.00.

NASDAQ LARK traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $25.04. 6,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495. The company has a market cap of $115.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.62. Landmark Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 91,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,725,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

