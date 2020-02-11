Patrick Michael Murphy Sells 500 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $120,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total value of $117,505.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 5,518 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.42, for a total value of $1,238,349.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $247.92. 517,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,387. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $248.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.69 and its 200-day moving average is $188.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -127.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in DexCom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in DexCom by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in DexCom by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 290,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,422,000 after purchasing an additional 85,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

