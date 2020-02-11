Patrick P. Goris Sells 323 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ROK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,360. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.44. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $207.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

