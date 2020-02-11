PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Hits $1,575.41 on Top Exchanges

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,575.41 or 0.15844125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a market cap of $15.76 million and $92,382.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00045879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $578.74 or 0.05795313 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00054213 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025237 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00120413 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003522 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAXG is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 10,002 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

