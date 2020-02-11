PAXEX (PAXEX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 27.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. PAXEX has a market cap of $3,614.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAXEX has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005433 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000585 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.