PAYCENT (PYN) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One PAYCENT token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $60,141.00 and $77,730.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.30 or 0.03655188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00248669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00037744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00139740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002857 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,364,156 tokens. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.