Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 10.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in Paypal by 4.6% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,576,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,311,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,476 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $120.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.63 and a 200-day moving average of $107.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $122.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

