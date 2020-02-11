PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) Short Interest Update

PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut PB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

PBBI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239. PB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $112.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.35.

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PB Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of PB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PB Bancorp by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PB Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

