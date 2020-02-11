PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 902,000 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the January 15th total of 403,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 1,463 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $75,915.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,950.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 17,469 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $897,207.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,207 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,365 over the last 90 days. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 18.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 79.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PC Connection by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PC Connection in the third quarter worth $1,502,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in PC Connection by 4.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti set a $47.00 target price on shares of PC Connection and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.77. The company had a trading volume of 188,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.13. PC Connection has a one year low of $31.15 and a one year high of $56.33.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $716.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.16 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

