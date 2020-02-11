Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $581.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 20.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,472,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,559,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,252,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after purchasing an additional 52,895 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,364,000 after purchasing an additional 83,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,057,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,625,000 after purchasing an additional 121,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

