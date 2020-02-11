Peel Hunt Raises Cranswick (LON:CWK) Price Target to GBX 3,200

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.00% from the company’s current price.

CWK has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cranswick currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,250 ($42.75).

Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,678 ($48.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,842.50 ($50.55). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,467.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,105.20.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

