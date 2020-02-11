PegNet Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, PegNet has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and $51,831.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.83 or 0.03631476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00248588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00138128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002818 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 1,837,861,585 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org.

Buying and Selling PegNet

