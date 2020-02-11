Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

Pelatro (LON:PTRO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:PTRO opened at GBX 54.70 ($0.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 million and a PE ratio of 20.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.72. Pelatro has a 52 week low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 98 ($1.29).

Get Pelatro alerts:

Pelatro Company Profile

Pelatro Plc engages in the development and sale of precision marketing software for B2C applications. The company provides insights on behaviors of each customer; and multi-channel campaign management software that enables contextualized and personalized solutions for end users. It helps telecom companies to understand their customer's requirements at an individual level.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Pelatro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelatro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.