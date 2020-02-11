PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $951,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 2,212.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Enbridge by 7.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 271,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,596. The firm has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 108.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.