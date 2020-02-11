PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys 10,100 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc comprises 5.1% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of KKR & Co Inc worth $18,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,589,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,767,000 after buying an additional 803,461 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 23.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,980,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,135,000 after buying an additional 1,733,387 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 6.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,054,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,171,000 after purchasing an additional 129,228 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,860,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 0.3% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,330,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,938. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.36.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

