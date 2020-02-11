PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys 20,100 Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 877,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. BlackBerry makes up 2.1% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of BlackBerry worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BlackBerry by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in BlackBerry by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 150,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd grew its position in BlackBerry by 29.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 52,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of BB stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. 6,142,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,703. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. BlackBerry Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

