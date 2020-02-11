PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys 312,260 Shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,260 shares during the quarter. eGain comprises approximately 3.2% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 3.62% of eGain worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 1,543.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 281,237 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 11.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in eGain by 48.3% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 147,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 48,118 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eGain alerts:

Shares of EGAN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 299,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,209. The stock has a market cap of $298.37 million, a P/E ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. eGain Corp has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. eGain had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.87%. eGain’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that eGain Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

EGAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised eGain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rowe initiated coverage on eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.