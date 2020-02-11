PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys 42,800 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Hanesbrands comprises about 1.9% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Hanesbrands worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,461 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 496.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,580,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,067 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 270.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,560,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,805 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $13,860,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth $13,917,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on HBI shares. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,302,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

