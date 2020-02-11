PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the quarter. Colony Capital comprises approximately 1.5% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Colony Capital worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Capital stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,148. Colony Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

