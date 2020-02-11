PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $10,413,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 161,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Colfax by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,093,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,064,000 after acquiring an additional 24,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 10,294.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,016,000 after buying an additional 1,070,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $160,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colfax in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

CFX stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 592,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,493. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. Colfax Corp has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

