PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Has $10.66 Million Stock Holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Middleby comprises approximately 3.0% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Middleby worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,667,000 after buying an additional 43,929 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Middleby by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Middleby by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Middleby by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 442,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 88,517 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Middleby by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIDD traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.23. 491,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,539. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.00. Middleby Corp has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

