PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 385.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,888,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,932,000 after buying an additional 1,425,631 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $58,170,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,444,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $27,042,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,988,000 after acquiring an additional 425,225 shares during the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.29. 804,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,876. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.07. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

