PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Increases Position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares in the last quarter.

WIW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. 89,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,972. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $11.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

