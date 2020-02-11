PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Invests $3.79 Million in Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000. Brookfield Business Partners makes up about 1.1% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Brookfield Business Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,066,000 after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

BBU traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.37. 26,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,103. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

Brookfield Business Partners Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.