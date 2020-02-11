PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America accounts for about 2.3% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Liberty Latin America worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LILA. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,661,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 566,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 141,164 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,205,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,273,000 after buying an additional 63,286 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

LILA traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $17.21. 109,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,357. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.83.

LILA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

