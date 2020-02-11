PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 16,100 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Howard Hughes makes up 5.2% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Howard Hughes worth $18,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 803,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,113,000 after purchasing an additional 403,774 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,166,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,042,000 after purchasing an additional 41,936 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 135,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HHC traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.20. The stock had a trading volume of 164,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,213. Howard Hughes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $91.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,746,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,844,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Furber bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.92 per share, with a total value of $109,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,419.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,750,072 shares of company stock valued at $201,257,431. Corporate insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

