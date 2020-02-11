PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Sells 140,500 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,500 shares during the quarter. Cloudera accounts for 1.2% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Cloudera worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 61,326 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cloudera by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cloudera by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 282,506 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudera by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 204,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 48,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

CLDR traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,345,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,384. Cloudera Inc has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.22. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLDR shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 171,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $1,951,835.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 710,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,087,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $56,165.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,527 shares of company stock valued at $4,344,494 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.