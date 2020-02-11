PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Sells 254,755 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,755 shares during the quarter. Maxar Technologies makes up 4.3% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.28% of Maxar Technologies worth $15,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2,783.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 307,493 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,212,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after acquiring an additional 266,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,051,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. 2,165,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

