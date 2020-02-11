PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Sells 52,841 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52,841 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 124,430 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.92.

Shares of BIDU traded up $2.94 on Tuesday, reaching $133.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,542,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.94. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $186.22.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

