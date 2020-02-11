PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Takes $1.67 Million Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 23,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 24,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

VVR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. 283,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,665. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $4.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.