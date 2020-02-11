Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 5,081 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.5% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,215,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,556,638. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $257.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $2,121,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

