People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $502.85 Million

Equities analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report $502.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $494.50 million and the highest is $516.20 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $427.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

PBCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In related news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $144,223.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 125,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,347. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $1,478,230.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 154,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 706.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.08%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

