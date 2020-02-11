People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,625,915 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,720 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of People’s United Financial worth $27,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 587.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 324,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,389,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,659,000 after buying an additional 340,280 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,021.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 242,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 147,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $144,223.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 125,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,347. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $1,478,230.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 154,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBCT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

NASDAQ:PBCT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.19. 44,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

