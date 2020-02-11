PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,548,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of PepsiCo worth $348,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $146.08. 3,862,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,950. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $111.88 and a one year high of $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

