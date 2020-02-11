PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lowered by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.5% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.52 and a 200 day moving average of $135.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.88 and a 52 week high of $146.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.