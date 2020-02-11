Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Director Purchases $214,280.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.20. 610,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,749. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88. Performance Food Group Co has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,820,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $93,728,000 after purchasing an additional 89,846 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,920 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2,583.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 339,723 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 327,062 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,846,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,922 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 27,204 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

