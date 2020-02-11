Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 33,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 39.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 268,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 75,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 92.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 429,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,289,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 941,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFMT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

NASDAQ PFMT traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,613. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.07.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

