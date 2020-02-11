Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the January 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 161,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PESI stock remained flat at $$7.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 29,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PESI. ValuEngine cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

